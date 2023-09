First-time buyers in UK drop by a fifth as higher mortgage costs bite

Lender says homes needing renovation are most in demand as people seek cheaper propertiesThe number of first-time buyers in the UK has fallen by more than a fifth, while homes in need of renovation are most in demand as buyers look for cheaper properties, in the latest evidence that people are struggling with higher mortgage costs.There were 22% fewer first-time buyers between January and August compared with the same period last year, according to the mortgage lender Halifax. They still accounted for more than half (53%) of all home loans agreed in the first eight months of this year, similar to a year earlier (52%). Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel