06.01.2023 14:05:00
First-Time Investor? 3 Great Technology Stocks to Get You Started
If you've never invested in the stock market before, the steep declines lately might be making you hesitant to dive in. The Nasdaq-100 index, which is home to 101 of the largest technology stocks, plunged 33% in 2022. But here's why that's actually good news for first-time investors. Some of the largest technology companies have traded at lofty valuations over the last two years, and now there's an opportunity to buy their shares at very attractive discounts. After all, 2023 is likely to be a positive year for the market because the Nasdaq-100 index has only fallen in consecutive years once in its history (which dates back to 1986), and that was during the tech crash between 2000 and 2002. Continue reading
