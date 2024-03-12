12.03.2024 00:00:00

First transactions on spot platform for crypto assets DBDX successfully concluded

Trading on the Deutsche Börse Digital Exchange (DBDX) has started successfully. During the first transactions by ICF Bank and Bankhaus Metzler on DBDX, the crypto-asset Ether was traded and settled against euros (ISIN: EU000A2YZK75). The crypto spot platform initially offers trading in Bitcoin and Ether.ICF and Metzler are the first pilot clients to use DBDX, which is designed for institutional market participants, via Deutsche Börse’s T7 trading architecture. The trading currently is executed on a Request for Quote (RfQ) basis. While DBDX operates the trading venue, Crypto Finance provides settlement and custody of the crypto assets.Dr. Carsten Rössner, Chief Operations & IT Officer at ICF BANK, summarises: “We are delighted to have processed the first cryptocurrency trades on the T7 trading architecture of Deutsche Börse Digital Exchange DBDX and custody infrastructure of Crypto Finance. Trading technology and, in particular, the use of a secure DLT infrastructure are an important step for our company in the further development of our trading offering and the efficiency of secure settlement processes.”Mario Mattera, Member of the Executive Board of Metzler Bank, says: “We are seeing an increasing institutional adoption of blockchain technology in the financial sector. Participating as a pilot client of Deutsche Börse offers us the opportunity to support our long-standing partner in building a Digital Exchange and to prepare our processes for potential offerings. At the same time, we are emphasizing the strategic focus on blockchain within Metzler, which has been institutionalised with the establishment of the 'Digital Assets Office'.”Miryusup Abdullaev, Managing Director of DBDX commented: “The successful launch of DBDX is a decisive first step towards a fully regulated and secure ecosystem for trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets, where market participants benefit from the existing technical connectivity. I look forward to further expanding this new ecosystem together with our customers. We thank our pilot clients, ICF Bank and Metzler, as well as the teams of Deutsche Börse Group for their commitment to achieving this milestone together.”The Deutsche Börse Digital Exchange, a crypto spot platform offering institutional clients access to digital assets, was launched at the beginning of last week. The platform offers a regulated ecosystem for trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets from a single point of access. Trading takes place via the T7 trading architecture, which is also used in Xetra trading, on Börse Frankfurt, Eurex, European Energy Exchange (EEX) and the Bombay Stock Exchange among others.***Editorial note: We kindly provide you with a printable photo of Dr Carsten Rößner, Mario Mattera and Miryusup Abdullaev.Media contact:Carsten Kipper+49-(0) 69-2 11-1 56 54media-relations@deutsche-boerse.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Analysen

27.02.24 Deutsche Börse Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.02.24 Deutsche Börse Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.02.24 Deutsche Börse Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
12.02.24 Deutsche Börse Equal Weight Barclays Capital
08.02.24 Deutsche Börse Kaufen DZ BANK

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Börse AG 185,05 -2,81% Deutsche Börse AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt fester -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Handel nach Sprung über 18.000er-Marke stabil -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende schwächer
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt stärker präsentierte, übersprang der deutsche Leitindex erstmals die 18.000-Punkte-Marke. An den US-Börsen ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Zur Wochenmitte tendieren die asiatischen Aktienmärkte letztendlich etwas tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen