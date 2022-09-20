First U.S. Treehouse Hotel To Open in Sunnyvale, California

Scheduled for a Late 2023 Opening, the Hotel Will Be 3rd Property Globally for the Brand That Epitomizes Playfulness & Optimism

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SH Hotels & Resorts, the sustainable brand management company founded by Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht, today announced the first Treehouse Hotel to open in the U.S. in Sunnyvale, CA, in the high-tech heart of Silicon Valley, in late 2023. The free-spirited, environmentally conscious lifestyle brand creatively captures the carefree comfort, freedom, nostalgia and fun of childhood. Every Treehouse Hotel is founded on the adventurous ideas that inspire a child to build their "treehouse" and hang with real and imaginary friends. Treehouse Sunnyvale will fuse the creativity, innovation, and adventure of the dynamic Silicon Valley with the brand's warm and whimsical ethos.

"Sunnyvale is the epicenter of the bold ideas, disruptive technology, imagination and innovation that make Silicon Valley an icon and inspiration for the world," said Sternlicht. "Every inch of this playful property, from mismatched materials to secret nooks and unexpected artwork, creatively combines the energy and intensity of Silicon Valley's high-tech culture with the simpler, older, more natural charms of the Santa Clara Valley's pre-Internet era."

The property repurposes several existing structures and elevates a new six-story building constructed offsite using modular methods that dramatically reduce environmental impact and waste. The majority of its 254 rooms, including 21 suites, provide private outdoor spaces, from ground floor patios to balconies and terraces on the upper floors. Interiors, including soft sofas built into rough-hewn wooden bookcases, farm table distressed wooden desks and wood ceiling beams, colorful pillows and quirky quilts, collectively convey the childlike wonder of taking refuge in a figurative "treehouse," looking down at the real world below.

Trees felled in construction are reclaimed and crafted by local artists into socially conscious, nature-themed sculptures fashioned onsite. From hand-crafted accents, secret nooks, playful angles, hammocks and hideaways and surprisingly placed lookouts, every element of the adaptive reuse project deliberately blurs the boundaries between inside and out. Our design consciously connects guests and visitors both to the region's rich agricultural past and the cutting-edge entrepreneurial spirit of modern-day Sunnyvale.

Amenities from a casual café with indoor and outdoor seating, a garden offering games and a buzzy beer garden to a courtyard pool complete with cabanas, hot tub, pizza oven and state-of-the-art fitness facility, have been carefully crafted to bring the fun and adventurous spirit of the Treehouse brand to life. Three meeting rooms inside the hotel complement an expansive event space crafted from a classic tilt-up rustic barn, complete with an outdoor pre-function space flowing into a sweeping lawn that can be tented to accommodate increased capacity. Taking its design cues from the abundant fruit farms and orchards that grew up around Sunnyvale before high-tech firms put down roots here, Treehouse Hotel Sunnyvale will offer visitors and guests a perfect place to relax, restore, recollect, and reconnect to all the simple things that once made us smile.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE HOTELS:

Barry Sternlicht, the visionary behind Baccarat and 1 Hotels, and Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm, has reinvented the hotel experience with Treehouse Hotels. At Treehouse, every detail is imagined through the carefree, optimistic lens of childhood and balanced with a distinctly modern sensibility. With attentive service, locally inspired fun amenities, thoughtful programming and several food & beverage offerings, Treehouse Hotels are about playfulness and freedom. The first of the brand's portfolio, Treehouse Hotel London opened in November 2019. SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group will open more award-winning Treehouse Hotels in three new locations - Treehouse Hotel Manchester in early 2023, the brand's second UK location; and the brand's first U.S. location, Treehouse Hotel Sunnyvale in 2023, followed by Treehouse Hotel Brickell in 2025. For more information, visit treehousehotels.com.

ABOUT SH HOTELS & RESORTS:

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto and the recently opened San Francisco and Nashville with projects in development in Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, Elounda Hills, Austin and Melbourne; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence and Riyadh (DGDA); and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Sunnyvale and Brickell (Miami). Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

