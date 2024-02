First UK banknotes featuring Charles III to be released on 5 June

Bank of England say any machine that handles UK banknotes must be updated to accept the new designsBanknotes featuring King Charles will be issued for the first time on 5 June, prompting the Bank of England to warn businesses that they need to make sure their machines are ready to accept them.The portrait of the king will appear on existing designs of all four UK banknotes – the £5, £10, £20 and £50. His image will be on the front and also in the see-through security windows. However, the other design and security features will remain the same, with no other changes to the existing look of the notes. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel