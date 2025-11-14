First United CorpShs Aktie

WKN: 923764 / ISIN: US33741H1077

14.11.2025 15:03:35

First United Corp Appoints Jason Rush New CEO As Carissa Rodeheaver To Retire

(RTTNews) - First United Corp. (FUNC), the bank holding company of First United Bank & Trust, Friday announced that it has appointed Jason Rush as its new Chief Executive Officer and President of both the Corporation and the Bank, effective January 1, 2026.

Currently, Rush is the Chief Operating Officer who will be succeeding Carissa Rodeheaver. She is set to retire at the conclusion of the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders presently scheduled for May 7, 2026 and to facilitate this succession, she will stay on as the Executive Chairman of the Corporation and the Bank until her retirement.

Jason Rush has held various roles since joining the Bank in 1993 and has been the operating chief of the corporation and the bank since 2017.

On Thursday, FUNC shares closed at $36.35, up 0.28% on the Nasdaq.

