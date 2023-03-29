Press release

Eybens, France, March 29, 2023

First Waga Energy cryogenic distillation module

sold to Air Liquide passes acceptance testing

The first of three Waga Energy cryogenic distillation modules sold to Air Liquide for its Delevan, Wisconsin RNG plant passed acceptance testing.

Air Liquide, a world leader in gases, technologies, and services for industry and health, certified its first Waga Energy cryogenic distillation module after acceptance testing was completed in January. Waga Energy supplied the module for Air Liquides RNG plant at the Mallard Ridge landfill in Delavan, Wisconsin.

Waga Energys patented cryogenic distillation module separates the methane from the air gases nitrogen and oxygen in landfill gas. At the Mallard Ridge RNG plant, the module is implemented with an Air Liquide membrane filtration system. The plant, now up and running, is already producing RNGa renewable alternative to fossil-based natural gasfrom the landfill gas produced on site and injecting it directly into the local gas grid.

Separating methane from air gases is an essential step in the landfill gas recovery process. Landfill gas (LFG) is produced when organic material buried in landfills decomposes. When this energy-carrying gas is recovered, however, it is mixed with nitrogen and oxygen, which must be removed before the gas can be injected into the grid. Waga Energys patented solution upgrades the landfill gas to a grid-compliant standard by removing these air gases. The companys innovationcryogenic distillationrecovers more methane than other solutions on the market. Landfills can leverage this technology to increase their energy production and reduce fugitive methane emissions.

Guénaël Prince, CEO of Waga Energy Inc., said, Air Liquide is a global leader in the gas industry, so we are obviously thrilled to have lived up to their expectations. This latest project confirms Air Liquides continued confidence in Waga Energy and will strengthen the bond that has existed between the two companies since Waga Energy was founded in 2015. Not only is Air Liquide our partner and biggest shareholder, but it is also a constant source of inspiration for us at Waga Energy.

The cryogenic module delivered to Mallard Ridge is the first of three Air Liquide has ordered from Waga Energy for its RNG plants in the US. The other two modules are currently being installed at the Winnebago landfill in Rockford, Illinois, where Air Liquide is building its largest RNG plant in the world to date, with a production capacity of 380 GWh per year.

Waga Energy standardized the manufacturing of the cryogenic distillation units for its own patented WAGABOX® landfill gas upgrading units. A WAGABOX® unit is also currently under construction in the United States, at the Steuben County landfill in New York State.

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids to supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated or by offering upgrading service. At the date of this press release, Waga Energy operates fifteen WAGABOX® units in France, representing an installed capacity of 440 GWh/year. Fourteen units are under construction in France, Spain, Canada and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris. waga-energy.com / Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter ; Subscribe to the newsletter

