|
13.07.2023 14:16:12
First Wave BioPharma Says Phase 2 SPAN Study Did Not Meet Primary Goal; Stock Tumbles
(RTTNews) - First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (FWBI) Thursday said Phase 2 SPAN study evaluating enhanced formulation of adrulipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) did not meet its primary goal.
In the Phase 2 SPAN study, 13 patients were treated with an enteric microgranule delivery formulation of adrulipase.
Initial data from the study showed that the enhanced adrulipase formulation was safe and well tolerated and demonstrated an improvement over prior formulations of adrulipase. However, the study did not meet the primary endpoint, which was the coefficient of fat absorption (CFA).
First Wave BioPharma said it is continuing to assess the data and expects to report additional findings on primary and secondary endpoints in about eight weeks.
First Wave BioPharma is down more than 32% in pre-market trading at $0.9109. On Wednesday the stock closed at $1.34, down 9.46%. It has traded in the range of $1.1150 - $44.7300 in the last 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AzurRx BioPharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AzurRx BioPharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBeginn der Bilanzsaison: ATX steigt -- DAX stabil -- Dow Jones vorbörslich oberhalb der Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende überwiegend stärker
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagen sich vor dem Wochenende aus der Reserve. Der deutsche Leitindex wechselt am Freitag häufiger das Vorzeichen, tendiert insgesamt aber seitwärts. Die Wall Street wird vorbörslich fester gesehen. Die asiatischen Börsen standen am Freitag vorwiegend im Plus.