First We Feast Wins New York Emmy For ‘Hungry For More: The Movement To Save New York’s Chinatown’

First We Feast is proud to announce that it has won a New York Emmy for the documentary, Hungry For More: The Movement to Save New York’s Chinatown. The documentary won a New York Emmy in the category for Human Interest – Long Form Content.

The documentary from First We Feast tells the stories of the small mom-and-pop businesses that make up New York City’s Chinatown and play an integral role in the culture and cuisine of New York City. Hungry for More shines a light on how New York’s Chinatown has been a battleground of gentrification, racism, and classism, and highlights the people and organizations fighting to preserve the local shops that have made New York's Chinatown so special.

Hungry For More: The Movement to Save New York’s Chinatown’s Executive Producers are Nicola Linge and Chris Schonberger; Justin Bolois, Executive Producer; Danny Lee, Executive Producer; Sharlene Chiu, Executive Producer & Director; and Gene Lee, Executive Producer.

Watch: Hungry For More: The Movement to Save New York’s Chinatown

About First We Feast:

Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast’s YouTube channel is home to flagship series, including but not limited to Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads, which drives a community of 12 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 2 billion views to date. With a thriving eight-figure commerce business, First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear collection with Reebok, "Hot Ones: The Game Show” on truTV, and much more. First We Feast’s slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy nomination for "Hot Ones”; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2020 and 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

