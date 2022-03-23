FIRST WOMAN TO LEAD A PROFESSIONAL SPORTS UNION IN NORTH AMERICA, MICHELE A. ROBERTS, JOINS VAUNT INC's BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Former National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Executive Director Becomes Strategic Investor and Joins the Board of Vaunt

A Trailblazing Legal & Labor Leader, Roberts Brings a New Perspective to Vaunt

Roberts' Voice Will Expand the Innovative Projects & Collaborations Across Professional Sports

The Introduction of Roberts to the Board Signals the Company's Movement to the Next-Level of Entertainment & Access

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaunt Inc. (Vaunt) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Roger Mason Jr, announce the addition of former National Basketball Players Association Executive Director (NBPA), Michele A. Roberts, to the Company's Board of Directors. A sports and entertainment intellectual property (IP) development company, Vaunt is trailblazing new ways for talent to connect across the globe. The first woman to hold a leadership position in a major professional sports union in North America, Roberts will add a rich, important perspective to Vaunt's strategies in the evolving landscape of streaming content.

"We are thrilled for Michele to join the Board of Vaunt and provide insights from her years of experience," said Roger Mason Jr, Chief Executive Officer of Vaunt Inc, "Vaunt was created to empower players and talent to connect with their fans in new and innovative ways. Fundamentally, our Company flourishes by increasing voice, and that's what Michele has spent her career doing—it's what she is known for—adding more diverse voices to the room and being unwavering in her convictions."

"Barriers are constantly and arbitrarily erected with systems and institutional power telling people what is and is not possible. Vaunt is a company dedicated to exactly the opposite of that, which is why I am so excited to join this Board," said formerNational Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Executive Director, Michele A. Roberts, " Vaunt 's mission to create access and opportunity is perfectly aligned with what I've spent my career advocating for."

About Michele A. Roberts: Born and raised in the South Bronx, basketball has always been a part of Michele Roberts' life. She grew up watching games on television with her two older brothers and attending local trials with her mother to watch court proceedings. It was there that she was inspired to practice law. After receiving her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law, she began her legal career as a public defender in Washington D.C. After serving fifteen years in the private sector, Roberts was elected to be the first female Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association— the first woman ever to head a major professional sports union in North America. Despite her newcomer status to the world of professional sports, Roberts shows no signs of hesitation: "Basketball has sort of been a backdrop in my life as far as I can remember. It never occurred to me that at some point in my life, I'd find myself living within the basketball world. If I'd planned it, I probably would have blown it. This is going to sound very corny, but I sort of feel like this was my destiny."

About Vaunt: Vaunt is a Sports and Entertainment intellectual property (IP) development company that creates and produces alternative sports competitions and content. Vaunt partners with athletes, artists, and entertainers to develop unique interactive fan experiences that fuse entertainment with technology, social, sports betting, and merchandise including collectibles and non-fungible token (NFTs). From ideation to implementation, Vaunt provides the infrastructure for talent to monetize their passions while cultivating community and building sustainable and scalable brands. Vaunt was founded by former NBA Star and business executive Roger Mason Jr. and startup and technology executive Omari Ware. To learn more, visit www.vaunt.com. You can also find us on Twitter @Vaunt and Instagram @Vaunt.

