FirstCash Aktie
WKN DE: A2ARD4 / ISIN: US33767D1054
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23.07.2026 14:44:51
FirstCash Holdings Authorized To Repurchase $150 Mln Of Shares
(RTTNews) - FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS), an operator of pawn stores, said on Thursday that its Board has authorized a new $150 million share repurchase program.
The Board will pay a third quarter cash dividend of $0.42 per share on August 28 to the stockholders of record as of August 14.
Looking ahead, the company said: "The outlook for the remainder of 2026 continues to be highly positive as the company is again raising its overall expectations for year-over-year growth in consolidated pawn segment revenue."
FirstCash noted that pawn operations will remain as the primary earnings driver as the company expects the combined U.S., Latin America, and U.K. pawn segments to be over 90% of total net revenue and segment level pre-tax income for fiscal 2026.
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