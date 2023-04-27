FirstCash, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $47.39 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $28.01 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, FirstCash, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.7 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $762.74 million from $659.84 million last year.

FirstCash, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $47.39 Mln. vs. $28.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.02 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q1): $762.74 Mln vs. $659.84 Mln last year.