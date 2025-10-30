FirstCash, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $82.80 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $64.82 million, or $1.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FirstCash, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $100.63 million or $2.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to $935.57 million from $837.32 million last year.

FirstCash, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $82.80 Mln. vs. $64.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $935.57 Mln vs. $837.32 Mln last year.