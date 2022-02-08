FirstCash, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $29.4 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $32.7 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, FirstCash, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.5 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.9% to $501.8 million from $392.2 million last year.

FirstCash, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $29.4 Mln. vs. $32.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $501.8 Mln vs. $392.2 Mln last year.