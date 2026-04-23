FirstCash, Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $104.172 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $83.547 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FirstCash, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117.110 million or $2.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $1.058 billion from $883.811 million last year.

FirstCash, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $104.172 Mln. vs. $83.547 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.35 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $1.058 Bln vs. $883.811 Mln last year.

For the first quarter, the Board of will pay a dividend of $0.42 per share on February 27 to the stockholders of record as of February 18. This represents an annualized dividend of $1.68 per share.

Looking ahead, FirstCash, said: “The company’s outlook for 2026 is highly positive given the continued growth in pawn receivables and expected earnings contributions from the 344 pawn stores added in 2025.”