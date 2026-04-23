FirstCash Aktie

FirstCash für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ARD4 / ISIN: US33767D1054

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.04.2026 12:57:53

FirstCash Q1 Results Improve On Strong Pawn Business, Acquisition; Stock Up Over 4% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS), an operator of retail pawn stores, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Rick Wessel, CEO of FirstCash, said: "Our tremendous first-quarter results were driven by exceptionally strong performances in each of the three pawn segments. Pawn revenues in the U.S. were up 16% while Latin America was up 40% on a U.S. dollar basis and 23% in local currency. The recently acquired U.K. operations contributed meaningfully to the overall revenue and earnings results with an outstanding quarter as well."

For the three-month period to March 31, the company recorded a net income of $107.702 million, or $2.43 per share, higher than $83.591 million, or $1.87 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, profit stood at $119.048 million, or $2.69 per share, compared with $92.781 million, or $2.07 per share, a year ago. EBITDA was $210.945 million as against the prior year's $162.961 million.

Revenue was $1.051 billion, up from $836.423 million in the previous year. Wholesale scrap jewelry sales surged to $112.481 million from last year's $43.165 million.

For the second quarter, the Board will pay a dividend of $0.42 per share on May 29 to the stockholders of record as of May 15. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $1.68 per share.

FCFS was up by 4.72% at $215.33 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FirstCash Inc

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.