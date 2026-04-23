FirstCash Q1 Results Improve On Strong Pawn Business, Acquisition; Stock Up Over 4% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS), an operator of retail pawn stores, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Rick Wessel, CEO of FirstCash, said: "Our tremendous first-quarter results were driven by exceptionally strong performances in each of the three pawn segments. Pawn revenues in the U.S. were up 16% while Latin America was up 40% on a U.S. dollar basis and 23% in local currency. The recently acquired U.K. operations contributed meaningfully to the overall revenue and earnings results with an outstanding quarter as well."

For the three-month period to March 31, the company recorded a net income of $107.702 million, or $2.43 per share, higher than $83.591 million, or $1.87 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, profit stood at $119.048 million, or $2.69 per share, compared with $92.781 million, or $2.07 per share, a year ago. EBITDA was $210.945 million as against the prior year's $162.961 million.

Revenue was $1.051 billion, up from $836.423 million in the previous year. Wholesale scrap jewelry sales surged to $112.481 million from last year's $43.165 million.

For the second quarter, the Board will pay a dividend of $0.42 per share on May 29 to the stockholders of record as of May 15. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $1.68 per share.

FCFS was up by 4.72% at $215.33 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.