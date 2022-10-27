|
27.10.2022 12:44:17
FirstCash Q3 Income Jumps On Revenue Growth, Beats View
(RTTNews) - FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS), an international operator of retail pawn stores and provider of retail point-of-sale payment solutions, on Thursday announced higher revenues and earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings topped the Street estimates.
Net Income for the period was $59.3 million or $1.26 per share as compared to $33.4 million or $0.82 per share in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Adjusted net income for the quarter was $61.1 million or $1.30 per share as compared to $34.0 million or $0.84 per share in the year-ago quarter.
7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $1.11 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.
Revenue increased to $672.1 million, from $399.7 million in the prior period.
7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $672.43 billion.
The company's outlook for 2022 remains very positive and it continues to expect significant year-over-year revenue and earnings growth based on the first nine-months results and current trends.
Shares of FirstCash Holdings closed Wednesday's trading at $86.56, down $0.10 or 0.12 percent from the previous close.
