FirstCash Aktie

FirstCash für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ARD4 / ISIN: US33767D1054

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.06.2026 08:50:56

FirstCash To Acquire Ramsdens For GBP 206 Mln

(RTTNews) - FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) on Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire Ramsdens Holdings Plc (RFX.L), a pawnbroking, retail and financial services provider, for approximately 206 million pounds or $273 million, including an interim dividend.

The company expects the transaction to close by the end of 2026.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will pay 600 pence in cash for each Ramsdens share.

Ramsdens shareholders will also receive an interim cash dividend of up to 9 pence per share.

The acquisition will add Ramsdens' network of 174 pawn stores across England, Scotland and Wales to FirstCash's U.K. operations.

The company said the deal is expected to expand its presence in the U.K. market, enhance operating scale and efficiencies, and be accretive to both EBITDA and earnings per share.

On Monday, FirstCash Holdings closed trading 0.81% higher at $228.89 on the Nasdaq.

On Monday, Ramsdens closed trading 1.09% lesser at GBp 452.50 on the London Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FirstCash Inc

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu FirstCash Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 25
21.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.06.26 KW 25: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.06.26 KW 25: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen belasten: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich tiefrot - Nikkei bricht ein
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich klar im Minus. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben kräftig nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen