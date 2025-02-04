|
04.02.2025 18:58:14
FirstFarms A/S adjusts upwards the expectation to the year’s result
As a result of several isolated operational positive events towards the end of the year, FirstFarms A/S adjusts upwards its expectations for the year's result.
The previously announced expectation of EBITDA and EBIT is adjusted upwards with 10 mDKK to an EBITDA in the level of 100-110 mDKK and an EBIT of 40-50 mDKK.
|
|
Announced expectations for 2024
mDKK
|
EBITDA
|
EBIT
|
| 4 February 2025 (company announcement no. 1)
27 November 2024 (company announcement no. 13)
28 August 2024 (company announcement no. 10)
21 March 2024 (company announcement no. 5)
| 100-110
90-100
90-120
110-140
| 40-50
30-40
30-60
50-80
Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S
For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.
About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FirstFarms A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
18:58
|FirstFarms A/S adjusts upwards the expectation to the year’s result (GlobeNewswire)
|
26.11.24
|Anders H. Nørgaard resigns as CEO at FirstFarms (GlobeNewswire)
Analysen zu FirstFarms A-Smehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FirstFarms A-S
|71,40
|-0,56%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zollschock durch Trump: ATX letztlich knapp in Rot -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Erholung in Asien
Der heimische Markt konnte sich im Dienstagshandel für keine Richtung entscheiden. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte leicht aufwärts. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am zweiten Tag der Handelswoche stärker. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag kräftig aufwärts.