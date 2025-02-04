04.02.2025 18:58:14

FirstFarms A/S adjusts upwards the expectation to the year’s result

As a result of several isolated operational positive events towards the end of the year, FirstFarms A/S adjusts upwards its expectations for the year's result.

The previously announced expectation of EBITDA and EBIT is adjusted upwards with 10 mDKK to an EBITDA in the level of 100-110 mDKK and an EBIT of 40-50 mDKK.


  		Announced expectations for 2024
mDKK
 

EBITDA
 

EBIT

  		4 February 2025 (company announcement no. 1)
27 November 2024 (company announcement no. 13)
28 August 2024 (company announcement no. 10)
21 March 2024 (company announcement no. 5) 		100-110
90-100
90-120
110-140 		40-50
30-40
30-60
50-80


  

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FirstFarms A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FirstFarms A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FirstFarms A-S 71,40 -0,56% FirstFarms A-S

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.25 Januar 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.02.25 KW 5: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
02.02.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.02.25 KW 5: So performten die ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.25 Januar 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Zollschock durch Trump: ATX letztlich knapp in Rot -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Erholung in Asien
Der heimische Markt konnte sich im Dienstagshandel für keine Richtung entscheiden. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte leicht aufwärts. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am zweiten Tag der Handelswoche stärker. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag kräftig aufwärts.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen