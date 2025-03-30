FirstFarms A/S: Confirmed case of Foot and Mouth Disease on farm in Slovakia

The Slovak authorities have confirmed an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) on 30 March 2025 in a livestock of 3,487 animals on FirstFarms’ farm in Plavecký Stvrtok, Slovakia.



The Slovak authorities have activated their outbreak contingency plan, which includes, among other things, the closure and isolation of the farm and the establishment of restriction zones. This is done to limit the risk of infection spreading.

FirstFarms is working closely with the authorities to prevent the spread of infection and vaccination of the animals is in progress.

The outbreak on FirstFarms’ farm in Slovakia is the first in the company’s history but the fifth in Slovakia this year. Since the first outbreak was recorded on 22 March 2025, FirstFarms has been on alert at all of its farms in Slovakia, and all safety regulations have been implemented and complied with.

FirstFarms operates a total of eight Cattle and pig farms in Slovakia. All herds are continuously being tested for FMD. At present, there is no suspicion of further infection.

It is currently too early to comment on the consequences the outbreak will have for FirstFarms, who is fully livestock insured on all farms. Operating losses are not covered. FirstFarms hopes and expects also to receive funds from national support schemes with EU support.

FirstFarms has for now no further information about the outbreak of infection.

Foot and mouth disease is one of the most serious infectious diseases of livestock. All cloven-hooved animals, including cattle, pigs, wild ruminants, sheep and goats, are susceptible to the disease, which cannot be cured. Foot and mouth disease cannot be transmitted to humans, but humans can transmit the infection to animals, both through direct and indirect contact with animals.

For further information

Contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 30 34 90 76.

About FirstFarms:

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

