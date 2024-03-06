FirstFarms A/S: Major shareholder announcement - Constantinsborg A/S and Olav W. Hansen A/S

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, FirstFarms A/S hereby announces that FirstFarms A/S on 5 March 2024 has received a notification from Olav W. Hansen A/S according to which Olav W. Hansen A/S has sold 1,148,788 shares in FirstFarms A/S. As a result, Olav W. Hansen A/S does not hold any share capital and voting rights in FirstFarms A/S.

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, FirstFarms A/S hereby moreover announces that FirstFarms A/S on 6 March 2024 has received a notification from Constantinsborg A/S according to which Constantinsborg A/S now holds 2,431,926 shares corresponding to 21.82 % of the share capital and voting rights in FirstFarms A/S. Constantinsborg A/S is ultimately controlled by Heartland A/S.

Best regards

FirstFarms A/S

