Firstfund reports 2019 fourth quarter results

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The financial results of Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. for the three months ended December 31, 2019 show a net income of $755,256 or $0.12 per share (2018 - $384,628 or $0.06 per share) on revenues of $782,289 (2018 - $506,037). The Company recorded an unrealized net gain of $700,867 (2018 - $424,637) on the revaluation of the investments in Vitality Products Inc. measured at fair value through profit or loss. The Company's fee income decreased to $80,702 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (2018 - $80,784).

The financial results of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 show a net loss of $263,595 or $0.04 per share (2018 - net income of $890,608 or $0.14 per share). The Company recorded an unrealized net loss of $350,434 (2018 - unrealized net gain of $950,287) on the revaluation of the investments in Vitality Products Inc. measured at fair value through profit or loss. The Company's fee income increased to $324,438 for the year ended December 31, 2019 (2018 - $317,060).

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Firstfund

Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. (FFP – TSX-V) is a venture capital and property development and management company doing business primarily in Canada and the West Coast of the United States.

