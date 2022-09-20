Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.09.2022 08:46:47

FirstGroup Sells Remaining Legacy Greyhound Property Portfolio For Around $140 Mln

(RTTNews) - FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L), a British transport group, said on Tuesday that through its arm FirstGroup Services, Inc. it is selling Greyhound U.S. properties to Twenty Lake Management LLC, an affiliate of Twenty Lake Holdings LLC, for around $140 million.

The transaction is expected to be closed in December.

Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup CEO, said: "The sale of these residual Greyhound properties is another milestone in refocusing FirstGroup on our strong positions in bus and rail in the UK. We look forward to building on our robust platform for growth and shareholder value creation in future."

The UK-based company has also completed the sale of a site in Denver for $9 million last month. Some of the proceeds from the sale are being used for further de-risking of the residual Greyhound pensions liabilities.

The total book value of the Greyhound properties sold since the year- end was around $60 million as of March 26. As a result, earnings on sale of circa $90 million are anticipated to be registered for the current fiscal.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Entscheid wichtigster Termin der Woche: ATX schließt stabil -- DAX schlussendlich fester -- Letztlich rote Vorzeichen in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat am Mittwoch auf der Stelle, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verzeichnete. An der Wall Street greifen die Anleger im Mittwochshandel zu. An den größten Märkten in Fernost dominierten am Mittwoch die Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen