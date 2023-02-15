Firstleaf, America's Most Trusted Wine Company, Is Ready to Help You Celebrate National Drink Wine Day

On Saturday, February 18, Firstleaf Wants You to Enjoy this Special Day with a Familiar or Exciting New Bottle While Offering Expert Wine-Spill Tips

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're a lover of wine, February 18 is practically a holiday. National Drink Wine Day means a chance to celebrate something that's been around since 7000 BC. For centuries, wine has served as a great connector; a social drink as popular with a great meal as it is with life's most memorable celebrations. And now in 2023, Americans drink and enjoy more wine than any other country, with California topping US states in wine consumption. Firstleaf, America's Most Personalized Wine Company, hopes you'll raise your glass and toast National Drink Wine Day on Saturday, February 18.

"National Drink Wine Day offers a great opportunity to try different bottles and experience something exciting and new," said Firstleaf Founder and CEO, Philip James. "Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that you'll like the wine purchased in a grocery or liquor store, and the whole wine buying process can be confusing and expensive. That's why at Firstleaf we eliminate the risk for wine lovers by tailoring a variety of world-class wines to each member's unique tastes."

Firstleaf offers wine lovers the very best ways to celebrate National Drink Wine Day:

Try something new: Firstleaf guarantees you'll love the wine, or they'll credit you for the cost of the bottle.

Enjoy unmatched personalization: Their advanced quiz and ratings system can match you with wines you'll love with 96% accuracy.

Explore the best the wine world has to offer: Firstleaf wines have won an astounding 2,923 awards and counting, and its new Fine Wine Collection showcases exceptional vintages and iconic wine styles from around the world.

While Firstleaf can help you de-risk your wine exploration and try new wines without the hit or miss, there's still the risk of some spilling in the most inopportune places, like your carpet, sofa, or clothing. So with National Drink Wine Day approaching, here's some overall expert advice to help avoid disaster.

Red wine:

Red wine on a carpet: First blot the stain with a paper towel and then cover completely with salt. When the salt dries, vacuum it all up.

For clothes, white vinegar and laundry soap does the trick: Cover the stain with vinegar, which acts to neutralize the color, then immediately rub in liquid detergent. Wash in hot water. Baking soda and water also works well to help remove red wine stains.

White wine and sparkling:

On clothing, rinse the stain: For best results, turn the garment inside out and run cold water from the back of the stain. make certain the stain is completely gone before drying.

Carpets and upholstery: Soak up any excess liquid with a clean sponge, cloth or towel. Apply a commercial carpet cleaner while blotting away the stain. Do not rub the stain, as that could make it set in further, so the blotting technique is always best.

Use this National Drink Wine Day to try a new bottle, and relax with the knowledge that you're celebrating a long, long human tradition. But try and keep it in your glass.

To learn more about Firstleaf, please click here .

About Firstleaf

America's Most Personalized Wine Company, Firstleaf uses millions of data points to produce and curate each shipment of award-winning wine from around the world so that members can explore new bottles and discover new favorites tailored to their taste. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, the subscription service unites the art and science of wine. Firstleaf brings together proprietary technology, expert winemakers, and a WSET-certified wine concierge team, to build a unique Wine Profile for each member and curate each shipment individually. With no preset packs or boxes, Firstleaf has over 82 million combinations of wines possible and 98% of its monthly boxes are unique.

Recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 and named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, Firstleaf's wines have won more than 2,800 awards with more than 300 bottles scoring over 90 points. Its team of winemakers sample over 10,000 wines each year across 5 continents and 12 countries to select only the finest bottles. With a 97% approval rating of the world-class wines chosen for members, Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for beginners to experts. More than one million people have tried Firstleaf since the brand's inception.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstleaf-americas-most-trusted-wine-company-is-ready-to-help-you-celebrate-national-drink-wine-day-301747785.html

SOURCE Firstleaf