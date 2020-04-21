FirstService Residential Launches a Virtual Lifestyle Programs for Residents and Associates During the Coronavirus Quarantine

DANIA BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, FirstService Residential launched a Lifestyle@Home series as part of their commitment to enhance resident lifestyle. At the same time, the company is supporting its frontline associates, essential workers during the pandemic, with a Weekly Dose of Wellness.

The Lifestyle@Home program and Weekly Dose of Wellness provide virtual experiences and programming to more than 1.8 million residents and families living in the 8,000 FirstService Residential-managed communities, as well as 15,000 associates, across North America. Both programs aggregate free entertainment, education, health and fitness and wellness content, as well as content being provided exclusively to FirstService Residential residents and associates. Each of FirstService Residential's six regions is sending localized content to residents and associates.

FirstService Residential's South Region communicates on themed days of the week: Mindset Monday, Wellness Wednesday and Freestyle Friday, all promoted on their social media platforms. Content includes yoga, boot camp and martial arts workouts; easy-to-prepare recipes; art instruction; kids' activities; fashion tips and music, led by well-known industry experts, including



Green Monkey Yoga – Miami-based yoga studio

Tom James – outfitter offering custom-tailored apparel for men and women

Built2Evolve – body building

Dr. Jinelle Andujar – Dentist/tele-dental hygiene instructor

Soul Space – Yoga and wellness studio

Chef Calvin – Personal chef

Field of Dreams – Jupiter-based spa

"We are excited to partner with the best in the industry to bring this program to our residents," said David Diestel, president, South Region of FirstService Residential. "It's one of the many ways we're working to make a difference in the lives of our residents and the communities we manage as we help them navigate this pandemic."

The South Region isn't the only FirstService Residential team going the extra mile to help keep residents happy and engaged while they are staying at home.

FirstService Residential's East Region partnered with national companies, including One Day University, Curiosity Stream, Les Mills, Evergreen Wellness, Kidvelope and Grow Young Fitness to provide complimentary engagement opportunities ranging from lifelong learning to on-demand fitness.

In FirstService Residential's Texas region, Friday field trips are all-ages virtual visits to museums and national parks. This region has been bringing in local food trucks to help support small businesses. The Texas team is also sharing live streaming boot camps and yoga classes with residents.

