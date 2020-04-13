FirstService Residential Shares Guidebook to Help Managed Communities and Community Associations Everywhere Stay Healthy and Safe in Pandemic

DANIA BEACH, Fla., April 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading property manager, has gone public with its COVID-19 operating procedures. CEO Chuck Fallon made the decision to provide an open resource of recommendations to the boards and management teams of North America's 350,000 residential corporations and associations as they mobilize to stay safe and operational for the 70+ million residents who live in managed communities.

"Property management teams, including doormen, front desk staff, valets, engineering/maintenance workers, security guards and managers, are a first point of contact to help residents navigate this crisis while continuing to provide essential services," said Fallon. "We felt it was our duty as an industry leader to share all we know about protecting the wellbeing of these critical associates and managing the pandemic in communities so that residences everywhere – not just the ones we manage – are as safe as they can be."

FirstService Residential's COVID-19 downloadable guidebook is applicable for condominiums, strata, townhomes, and other managed corporations, and covers topics such as:

Cleaning and disinfecting

Precautions for residents and personnel

Actions in the event of a reported case

Board emergency procedures and meetings

Finances under state of emergency

Staffing scenarios and alternatives

Fallon concluded, "From tornadoes to floods, fires to blizzards, FirstService Residential teams are seasoned from years of experience on the frontlines aiding communities through turmoil. It is our hope the guidebook will help communities get through these difficult times."

To download the COVID-19 guidebook, visit: https://bit.ly/SOP_Canada

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada. HOAs, community and condominium associations rely on our extensive experience, resources and local expertise to enhance their property values and their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, we go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit www.fsresidential.com.

