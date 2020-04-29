FirstService Residential to Manage Onyx Owners Association in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, California's leading community management company, was awarded the management contract for Onyx Owners Association in San Jose, California. FirstService Residential began management of the 390-unit condominium community on March 1, 2020.

Built in 2015, the 3-story Onyx complex features 7 different floor plans, ranging from penthouse suites to condominiums, which all feature stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to an on-site fitness center and recreation room.

"We are thrilled to partner with the board at Onyx to help elevate the resident experience and meet their operational needs," said Heather Peters, business development director at FirstService Residential. "With a shared commitment to enhance the community and plan for the future, we look forward to a wonderful partnership in the years ahead."

The community is centrally located in Silicon Valley, with mountain views and access to grocery stores, shops and restaurants. Additionally, residents are located close to Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART).

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with 8,000 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector.

For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com/california.

SOURCE FirstService Residential