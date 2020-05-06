FirstService Residential to Manage Pelican Ridge Maintenance Corporation in Newport Beach, California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, California's leading community management company, was awarded the management contract for Pelican Ridge Maintenance Corporation in Newport Coast, a luxury community located in Newport Beach, California. FirstService Residential began management of the 92 single-family home community on March 1, 2020.

Pelican Ridge Maintenance Corporation is a sub-association of Newport Coast Master Association, which FirstService Residential has managed for more than 20 years. Residents have full access to all of Newport Coast's amenities, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts and tot-lots. The community has on-site staff support and hosts several community events.

"Professionalism is what stands out to me first. The structure that FirstService Residential maintains is key to achieving results and focuses on goal orientation," said Michael Gerro, board president of Pelican Ridge Maintenance Corporation. "Taking the burden off of the board of directors through teams within FirstService Residential creates an environment where recommendations and initiative help accomplish the ultimate outcome."

Constructed in the 1990s, Pelican Ridge features Spanish- and Mediterranean-style single-family luxury homes, with home sizes averaging at 4,000 square feet. The 24-hour guard-gated community is located directly above Crystal Cove state park and features views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island.

In response to the new partnership with FirstService Residential, Board President Michael Gerro said, "Leadership is another strength. Your managers demonstrate leadership qualities and resources to help the board effectively manage all tasks that present themselves throughout a working environment. These are just a few strong points that we are grateful to be able to rely on FirstService Residential for."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with 8,000 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector.

