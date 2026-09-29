FirstService's 2026 Outlook: Stable and Growing Cash Generation at a Discounted Valuation

A high-rise condo association board needs a security team for the lobby and a bank to manage its reserve funds. It turns to FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV), a company that serves as a one-stop shop for residential property management and essential services such as painting, fire protection, and restoration. Trading at $129.19 per share as of Sept. 29, 2026, the stock has had a tough year, falling 34% as investors reacted to a cooling housing market and higher interest rates that are pinching property management margins.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns FirstService an overall Superscore of 76 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered metric that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product-market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39). This 76 places the company in the Top ~20% of every company we score. The Superscore is a data-driven signal worth investigating, and this article balances the reasons the score is high with the constraints that keep it from climbing higher so you can weigh both sides.

FirstService operates a highly capital-efficient business, earning outsize profits on a relatively small base of hard tangible assets. This efficiency helps it turn each point of revenue growth into higher returns, allowing the market to justify a premium valuation even when growth moderates.

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