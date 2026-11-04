FIS CFO James Kehoe To Step Down, Names Alexandra Brooks Interim CFO; Shares Fall In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Financial technology company Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) announced on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe will step down, effective November 5. Chief Accounting Officer Alexandra Brooks is appointed as Interim CFO.

The company said Kehoe will serve as a non-executive senior adviser through March 2027 to support a smooth transition.

Brooks will continue to serve as Chief Accounting Officer, while assuming the Interim CFO role and will work closely with Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Ferris, FIS said.

The company said it has begun a search for a permanent CFO and will consider both internal and external candidates.

Brooks had joined FIS as Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer in October 2024.

Shares of FIS down 23.04% to $30.00 in premarket trading after ending Tuesday's session down 2.89%.