Fidelity National Information Services Aktie

Fidelity National Information Services für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0H1FP / ISIN: US31620M1062

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01.09.2026 14:16:05

FIS Partners With Ericsson To Accelerate Digital Wallet-Led Financial Services Deployment

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) announced a collaboration with Ericsson to help organizations launch wallet-led financial services faster and with less integration complexity.

Under the collaboration, FIS's payments and issuing capabilities will be integrated into the Ericsson Fintech Platform, giving clients a pre-integrated foundation to deploy digital wallet experiences at scale and giving consumers a more direct path to their money.

"By working with Ericsson, FIS wants to remove that friction with trusted capabilities that come connected across the money lifecycle, giving clients a faster, simpler path from idea to deployment," said Stephanie Ferris, CEO and President, FIS.

On Monday, FIS closed trading at $40.77, down 1.62 percent on the NYSE.

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