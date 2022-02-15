15.02.2022 13:47:10

FIS Projects FY22 Adj. EPS Growth Of 11% - 13% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) said, for fiscal 2022, the company estimates adjusted earnings per share in a range of $7.25 - $7.37, a year-on-year growth of 11% - 13%. Revenues is projected in a range of $14.78 - $14.93 billion, which represents an organic revenue growth of 7% - 9%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.29 on revenue of $14.92 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company estimates adjusted EPS of $1.44 - $1.47, and revenue of $3.42 - $3.45 billion. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $1.56 on revenue of $3.49 billion.

Fourth quarter adjusted EPS grew 19% to $1.92. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. On a GAAP basis, consolidated revenue increased 11%, to $3.7 billion.

Shares of FIS were down 6% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

