Fidelity National Information Services Aktie
WKN DE: A0H1FP / ISIN: US31620M1062
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04.11.2026 13:59:38
FIS Slashes FY26 Outlook; CFO James Kehoe To Step Down; Shares Tumble 15.3% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, financial services company Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. or FIS (FIS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and slashed its outlook for the full-year 2026.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.58 to $1.62 per share on revenues between $3.415 billion and $3.445 billion.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.82 to $5.89 per share on revenues between $13.445 billion and $13.505 billion, with adjusted revenue growth of 28 to 29 percent and pro forma revenue growth of 3.1 to 3.6 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $6.15 to $6.24 per share on revenues between $13.630 billion and $13.695 billion, with adjusted revenue growth of 29 to 30 percent and pro forma revenue growth of 4.5 to 5.0 percent.
The Company noted it will continue to pay quarterly dividends targeting dividend per share growth in line with adjusted earnings per share growth, and expects to resume meaningful share repurchases once it has achieved its target gross leverage of approximately 2.8x.
Separately, the company announced that James Kehoe will step down as Chief Financial Officer effective November 5, 2026, and serve as a non-executive senior advisor through March 2027 to support a seamless transition. Alexandra Brooks, FIS Chief Accounting Officer and former CFO of Hertz Global is named interim CFO.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, FIS is trading on the NYSE at $33.00, down $5.98 or 15.34 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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