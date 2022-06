Fiscal 2022: A Year to Move on From Alibaba

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The last fiscal year was difficult for Chinese tech conglomerate Alibaba (NYSE: BABA). Scrutiny from both Chinese and the U.S. regulators (albeit for different reasons), competition from younger companies like Pinduoduo and Douyin, and weaker financial performance were just a few of the challenges the tech company faced.Unsurprisingly, investors grew increasingly pessimistic, sending Alibaba's share price down by more than 50% in the last 12 months. Let's explore why the company's latest annual results make fiscal 2022 a year that the Chinese tech giant likely wishes to forget.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading