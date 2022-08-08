FiscalNote to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FiscalNote, Inc . (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Monday, August 15th, 2022 after the market closes.

FiscalNote will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 15th, 2022. To access the conference call, dial (888) 660-6510 for the U.S. or Canada, or (929) 203-0882, Conference ID: 1271923. The live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.fiscalnote.com/overview/default.aspx, and a recording will be archived and accessible at https://investors.fiscalnote.com/overview/default.aspx.

FiscalNote is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

