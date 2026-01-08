Fiserv Aktie

Fiserv für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 881793 / ISIN: US3377381088

08.01.2026 17:58:43

Fiserv And Microsoft Expand AI Collaboration To Drive Innovation And Productivity

(RTTNews) - Fiserv (FISV) just announced on Thursday a new partnership with Microsoft to enhance their use of artificial intelligence in their development platforms and workforce.

Under this deal, Fiserv plans to roll out Microsoft 365 Copilot across the company and will also enhance its use of Microsoft Foundry on Azure for creating and managing AI applications.

This initiative aims to improve employee productivity, streamline operations, and offer clients more AI-driven solutions.

Fiserv mentioned that this collaboration builds on their previous investments in AI, such as GitHub Copilot, and aligns with their strategy to integrate advanced AI features into payments, fintech platforms, and client services.

FISV is currently trading at $69.50, up $0.79 or 1.15 percent on the Nasdaq.

Nachrichten zu Fiserv Inc.

