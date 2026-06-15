Fiserv Aktie
WKN: 881793 / ISIN: US3377381088
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15.06.2026 14:41:25
Fiserv Appoints Takis Georgakopoulos As CEO, Reaffirms FY26 Outlook; Stock Down In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Monday, Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) announced the appointment of Takis Georgakopoulos as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Georgakopoulos succeeds Mike Lyons, who has stepped down from the position to return to banking and become CEO of Truist Financial Corporation.
Prior to joining Fiserv, he served as Global Head of Payments for J.P. Morgan's Corporate and Investment Bank, where he oversaw all aspects of the business including technology, product, sales, and operations.
Concurrently, the company announced that it is reaffirming its previously announced outlook for the full year 2026, expecting organic revenue growth of 1% to 3% and adjusted earnings per share of $8.00 to $8.30.
In the pre-market hours, FISV is trading at $50.00, down 7.03 percent on the Nasdaq.
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