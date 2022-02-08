|
08.02.2022 13:27:44
Fiserv Guides FY22 Adj. EPS In Line - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) initiated its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022.
For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.40 to $6.55 per share on organic revenue growth of 7 to 9 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.44 per share on revenue growth of 7.3 percent to $16.53 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fiserv Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
08.02.22
|Fiserv (FISV) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
07.02.22
|Ausblick: Fiserv präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Fiserv legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.01.22
|: Fiserv downgraded to sector weight from overweight at KeyBanc Capital (MarketWatch)