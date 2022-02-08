|
08.02.2022 13:04:39
Fiserv Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $333 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $300 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 billion or $1.57 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $4.26 billion from $3.83 billion last year.
Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $333 Mln. vs. $300 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q4): $4.26 Bln vs. $3.83 Bln last year.
