Fiserv Aktie
WKN: 881793 / ISIN: US3377381088
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03.11.2026 13:42:00
Fiserv Posts Loss In Q3; Affirms 2026 Organic Revenue, Adj. EPS Outlook
(RTTNews) - Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) reported a third quarter net loss of $5.94 billion compared to net income of $792 million, prior year. GAAP loss per share was $11.17 compared to profit of $1.46. The company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.45 billion in the third quarter of 2026. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.75 compared to $2.04, prior year.
GAAP revenue was $5.20 billion in the third quarter, a decrease of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted revenue was $4.85 billion in the third quarter, a decrease of 1% compared to the prior year period. Organic revenue was flat in the third quarter of 2026.
Fiserv continues to expect organic revenue outlook of between a decline of 1% to 0% and adjusted earnings per share of $7.20 to $7.40 for 2026.
Paul Todd, CFO of Fiserv, said: "Our second-half initiatives are on track to support the revenue acceleration we expect in the fourth quarter, and we are reaffirming our full-year guidance."
The company expects to repurchase $500 million of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2026 under its existing share repurchase authorization. Also, the company increased its projected savings under Project Elevate to $1 billion, up from its prior $500 million estimate, following a portfolio review and identification of additional operational efficiencies.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Fiserv shares are up 7.82 percent to $55.99.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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|Fiserv Inc.
|51,50
|-0,77%