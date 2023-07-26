|
26.07.2023 13:48:01
Fiserv Q2 Profit Rises, Raises Outlook
(RTTNews) - Fiserv, Inc. (FI)a provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, Wednesday reported a profit of $683 million or $1.10 per share for the second quarter, higher than $598 million or $0.92 per share in the same quarter a year ago, helped primarily by revenue growth in Acceptance as well as Payments segments.
Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $1.119 billion or $1.81 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter increased to $4.756 billion from $4.45 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $4.54 billion.
Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year outlook. It now sees adjusted earnings per share in the range of $7.40 - $7.50, up from the previous outlook of $7.30 - $7.40. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $7.37 per share.
Fiserv expects organic revenue to grow in the range of 9%-11%, up from 8%-9%.
