Fish Adds Self Esteem Brands, Smoothie King, Cousins Maine Lobster, and Pizza Ranch to Growing Client Roster

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish Consulting , a full-service, national communications firm specializing in franchise and multi-location public relations and marketing, announced today it added several nationally recognized brands to its growing roster of partners in the first quarter of 2022: Self Esteem Brands, parent company of Anytime Fitness, Waxing the City, Basecamp Fitness, and The Bar Method; Smoothie King; Pizza Ranch; and Shark Tank success story Cousins Maine Lobster.

"We couldn't be more excited to support these incredibly respected brands and contribute to their growth," said Lorne Fisher, CFE, CEO and managing partner of Fish. "The addition of these new partners continues our momentum from last year, as Fish experienced unprecedented growth while delivering impactful results across our client portfolio."

As one of the nation's leading franchise-focused PR firms, Fish will guide each brand's franchisee recruitment and PR efforts, support grand openings of new locations, and direct social media influencer marketing and consumer engagement programs. Additionally, Fish will develop and implement executive visibility and thought leadership programs to further boost industry recognition.

"There has never been a better time than now for growth in the fitness, health and wellness sectors as people embrace a healthier post-pandemic lifestyle," said April Anslinger, global chief marketing officer, Self Esteem Brands. "Our purpose is to improve the self esteem of the world, and we're delighted to partner with Fish to help bring our stories of franchise excellence, fitness, nutrition and coaching to life."

Over its last 17 years in business, Fish has received numerous awards for its work, including being named to Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021. The agency also has been recognized as one of Entrepreneur magazine's Top Franchise Suppliers for the last four years and was named to the publication's Entrepreneur 360™ list, which recognizes businesses mastering the art and science of growing a business.

"Smoothie King wanted to engage a PR agency that not only understands the franchise business model, but also has a track record of generating impactful, ongoing media coverage that tells our story in a compelling way to attract prospects," said Shawn Caric, vice president of franchise development for Smoothie King. "We have a great story to tell and know Fish is the right partner to do it! We're thrilled about the partnership and the results it will mean for our brand."

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Fish has repeatedly been recognized as a best place to work, receiving several prestigious national and local awards, including Inc., PRWeek, PRNEWS, PRovoke, and the South Florida Business Journal.

To support Fish's continued growth, the agency is currently hiring for a range of positions and looking for PR professionals with 3-10 years of agency experience. Candidates must have media relations experience, strong writing skills, a passion for conceiving creative ideas, experience effectively communicating with clients, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment. Knowledge of the franchising industry is a plus, but not required. Fish offers competitive salary, a hybrid work environment, year-round "Summer Fridays," professional development and growth from within, annual bonus, and generous benefits including 401(k) match, 100% paid parental leave, and over seven weeks of annual paid time off (including holidays) for new team members. Positions are available in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as well as remote opportunities for the right candidates. For more information about career opportunities, please visit https://fish-consulting.com/careers/.

Founded in 2004, Fish is a full-service, national communications firm specializing in franchise and multi-location public relations and marketing. Fish serves a variety of industries, including the restaurant, retail, hospitality, home service, fitness, beauty, and health/wellness segments. The agency's clients include nationally recognized brands such as Inspire Brands, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Caribou Coffee, Sola Salon Studios, Authority Brands, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Bojangles, and more. From brand building, national media relations, and influencer marketing, to local grand openings, crisis management, and corporate communications, Fish's expertise in communications runs deep and our creative, strategic approach to PR drives impactful results.

Fish is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with operations in Atlanta, Chicago, London, Tampa and Washington, D.C. For more information call 954-893-9150 or visit www.fish-consulting.com .

