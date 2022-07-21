Fish Fixe Hooks NetSuite to Serve Up Fresh Seafood

NetSuite to be the secret ingredient to help Fish Fixe improve operations and deliver premium, responsibly-sourced seafood to kitchens across the country.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish Fixe, a premium seafood delivery service, has selected Oracle NetSuite to improve its program, making it easier for families and individuals to purchase and prepare seafood proteins. With NetSuite, Fish Fixe will take advantage of an integrated business system allowing for quick and easy access to metrics needed to operate its business more efficiently.

Founded in 2017 and backed by Lori Grenier, star of ABC's Shark Tank, Fish Fixe provides high-quality seafood portions that are packaged with thaw, prep and simple cooking instructions that allow even a cooking novice to have a successful seafood cooking experience. To support its growth and future ambitions, Fish Fixe searched for a solution to upgrade its existing business systems to more effectively manage the complexities of shipping perishable products. To address these challenges and support the company's goal of more efficiently servicing customers across the country, Fish Fixe selected NetSuite.

"In 2020 when the pandemic first hit and people were forced to stay home and change the way they purchased and cooked groceries, we saw a 400 percent increase in sales," said Melissa Harrington, CEO, Fish Fixe. "With the addition of NetSuite, we are addressing inventory control and management challenges that were presented as our business grew over the last two years. NetSuite will lay the foundation for solid business management that will be crucial to our back-end operations, customer experience and customer retention in our next phase of growth.

With NetSuite, Fish Fixe will be able to unify and manage its business operations on a single cloud business system . By consolidating its operations and automating previously manual transactions, NetSuite will enable Fish Fixe to enhance financial and customer management and gain real-time insights into its inventory. This level of detail will help Fish Fixe oversee correct inventory data in its distribution centers down to a single bag - a crucial metric for D2C businesses.

"Fish Fixe's mission is to help Americans thrive on the health benefits of seafood and the growth it has achieved in the last couple of years is quite impressive," said Sam Levy, senior vice president of sales, Oracle NetSuite. "By moving to NetSuite, Fish Fixe will gain real-time insights and business flexibility, so they can accelerate their growth and focus on delivering premium, responsibly-sourced seafood."

Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 31,000 customers in 217 countries and dependent territories.

Learn more at https://www.netsuite.com. Like us on Facebook, and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Fish Fixe

Based in Houston, Fish Fixe is a premium seafood delivery service that takes the guesswork out of buying, preparing and cooking seafood. Each responsibly sourced catch has been frozen at the peak of freshness, portioned, individually packaged and delivered straight to the customer's kitchen. Customers can create their own box or have one created for them. Offerings include Norwegian Salmon, Icelandic Haddock, Cobia, North Atlantic Sea Scallops and much more. While the packaging features fool-proof instructions on how to thaw, prep and cook, Fish Fixe Kitchen offers recipes for every level of homechef. Founded in 2017 by Melissa Harrington and Emily Castro, Fish Fixe is committed to helping Americans thrive on the health benefits of seafood. For more information visit FishFixe , Instagram and Facebook .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fish-fixe-hooks-netsuite-to-serve-up-fresh-seafood-301590639.html

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite