Fisher-Price, Kids2 Again Recall Millions Of Sleepers As Infant Fatalities Continue

(RTTNews) - Millions of sleepers were recalled again by Fisher-Price, owned by Mattel Inc., and Kids2 as many infant fatalities are being reported even after the initial recall in April 2019.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission noted that approximately 100 deaths have reportedly occurred so far while infants were in Fisher-Price's Rock 'n Play sleepers. Kids2's Rocking Sleepers have caused death of 15 infants.

The agency noted that it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

According to the CPSC, infant fatalities have occurred in the sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

At the time of the initial recall, over 30 fatalities were reported to have occurred in the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleepers. Since then, around 70 additional fatalities have been reported, including at least 8 deaths that would have happened after the initial recall.

Among Kids2 sleeper-related deaths, 11 were reported before the initial recall, and four fatalities after.

Meanwhile, in some of the death reports, both Fisher-Price and Kids2 said they were not able to confirm the circumstances of the incidents or that the product was their respective sleeper.

East Aurora, New York-based Fisher-Price has reannounced its recall of 4.7 million sleepers that includes all models of Rock 'n Play Sleepers. The Fisher-Price sleepers, manufactured in China, were sold at major stores nationwide including Walmart, Target, and online at Amazon from September 2009 through April 2019 for between $40 and $149.

Atlanta, Georgia-based Kids2 also reannounced its initial recall of 694,000 rocking sleepers that include all models. Kids2 sleepers were sold at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys "R" Us and online from March 2012 through April 2019 for between $40 and $80.

Consumers have been urged to stop using the affected sleepers immediately and contact Fisher-Price and Kids2 for a refund or voucher.