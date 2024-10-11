Fisher-Price Recalls 2.2 Mln Snuga Swings After 5 Deaths Reported

(RTTNews) - Fisher-Price Inc., owned by toymaker Mattel, Inc., is recalling around 2.2 million Snuga Infant swings citing risk of suffocation after 5 deaths were reported since 2012, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves all models of Fisher-Price Snuga Swings, which are infant swings with a front to back and side-to-side motion. The swing has 90 degrees of rotation, two seat back positions and folds up for storage. All 21 models feature the same design with minor differences in fabric colors and toy accessories.

Since 2010, the New York-based company sold around 2.1 million swings in the U.S., about 99,000 swings in Canada and about 500 swings in Mexico.

The swings were manufactured in China and Mexico, and sold at Amazon, Toys R Us, Walmart/Sams Club, and Target nationwide from October 2010 through January 2024 for about $160.

The agency noted that if the swing is used for sleep and if bedding materials are added, the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad can increase the risk of suffocation.

Between 2012 and 2022, there have been reports of five deaths involving infants 1 to 3 months of age when the product was used for sleep. In most of those incidents, the infants were unrestrained and bedding materials were added to the product.

Consumers are urged to immediately remove both the headrest, by cutting the tether, and the body support insert from the seat pad before continuing to use the swing for awake-time activities.

They are also asked to never use these products for sleep and to never add blankets or other materials to the swing, even after the headrest and the body support insert have been removed.

Fisher-Price has offered a $25 refund to consumers who remove and destroy the headrest and body support insert.

Fisher-Price recently called back about 366,200 units of Dumbbell toy sold with Baby Biceps Gift Set in the U.S. and about 37,850 units in Canada citing choking hazard.

Earlier in March, the company recalled about 204,000 units of Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures sold in the Little People Mickey and Friends figure pack, citing choking hazard to young children.