Fisker Adds Executives to Leadership Team as the Company Accelerates Growth in 2024

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced today that the company has added two executives to its leadership team.

Eric Goldstein has been named Head of Investor Relations. Beverly Lively has joined as VP, Internal Audit & Controls.

Goldstein will report to CFO Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker and Lively will report to CAO Angel Salinas.

"I’m thrilled that Eric and Beverly have come to Fisker at this important time for the company,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "Their experience will be a great addition to the Fisker team as we accelerate our growth in 2024.”

Goldstein has over 25 years of experience in the investment world, most recently as Vice-President of Investor Relations at SES AI Corporation. Prior to that role, he served as Vice-President of Investor Relations at Magna International, and he previously worked for several investment banks and hedge funds.

"I’m excited to join Fisker as the company transitions into a growth story in 2024,” Goldstein said. "As Head of Investor Relations, I am committed to building trust and transparency and look forward to working with the investment community.”

Lively joins Fisker after two decades in finance and accounting roles. Her last position was as Senior Vice President, Internal Audit, at EVgo Inc. Prior to that, she held leadership roles at Mattel, Inc., first as Director, Finance (International Finance), and then as Vice President, Internal Audit.

Lively has a CPA certification in California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116423384/en/