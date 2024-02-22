Fisker Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Webcast

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") – driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles – today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; David King, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Financial Officer of Fisker Inc.

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

In addition, Fisker will once again provide shareholders the ability to submit and upvote questions to management through a shareholder Q&A platform. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit the Say platform link available on our website; shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call and can also be accessed in the Events & Presentations section of Fisker’s IR website. Management intends to respond to a selection of questions during the Q&A portion of the call.

