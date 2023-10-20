Fisker Continues Over-the-Air Software Update Strategy With Fixes, Enhancements and New Features

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, is pursuing its strategy of offering customers frequent over-the-air software updates by adding or upgrading new features in the coming weeks.

"In the 21st century, our vehicles are more like rolling computers than the cars of the past, so we need to ensure that our customers are seeing frequent improvements and updates to software,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "We have a lot of software engineers at the company who are constantly working on this, and our customers can look forward to an ongoing OTA strategy that means their Fisker vehicles will be improved on a routine basis. We can also take feedback from owners and launch improvements very quickly.”

Fisker will release its next two OTA updates over the coming weeks and will continue upgrading software for Fisker Ocean SUVs in the future.

The first update will address areas of customer feedback, general bug fixes, enhance the drivetrain and 12-volt battery performance, along with several other areas of fine tuning.

The second update will include a much-anticipated addition of analytics to the SolarSky roof. Owners can use the user interface of their vehicle to easily track live and historical solar analytics from their Fisker Ocean’s central touchscreen, where they can view up-to-date solar gain totals and averages from the past day, week, month, year or lifetime in both watt-hours and miles/km gained.

An update to trip stats will enable owners to stay in the know about how much distance they’ve covered. They can view their current trip, trip meter, and distance since their last charge or dive deeper with the energy metrics for any of those drives.

Energy consumption will also be able to be monitored. Owners will be able to track and compare their recent driving metrics to other Fisker Ocean drivers as well as to their vehicle's expected energy usage. This feature has been designed to help energy-minded drivers understand how their driving impacts battery consumption so they can learn better driving habits and improve range.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery, production, and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the planned timing of the opening of Fisker facilities, the Company's future performance, expansion of operations, software updates, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

