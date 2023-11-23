Fisker Files 10-Q on Nov. 22

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that it filed its Q3 2023 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also announced changes to its finance and accounting leadership team.

"We are a growth company with innovative design and strong market appeal. There was a series of events that led to us filing late,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "We are committed to developing the infrastructure required to support our rapid expansion. With accelerating revenue growth, it is critical that we provide accurate and timely financial information to our shareholders. In order to achieve these objectives, we are scaling our systems, processes and people to match our high-quality vehicles and will redouble these efforts moving forward to advance sustainable growth.

"I am 100% dedicated to execute on our business plan, mature our organization, and drive long-term shareholder value. Our team is working day and night to deliver and sell even more vehicles,” continued Fisker.

Delays to Fisker’s Q3 2023 Earnings and Subsequent 10-Q Filing

Fisker’s Q3 2023 earnings and 10-Q filing were delayed earlier this month due to accounting personnel changes, material adjustments to financial information, identification of material weaknesses in internal controls, and increased business complexity and transactional volume, which collectively impacted the company’s financial close for the third quarter. Subsequent to the release of our preliminary earnings results on November 13, 2023, we identified approximately $20 million of expenses that were related to services performed after the start of production of salable vehicles. The expenses were incorrectly recorded primarily as selling, general and administrative expenses in our preliminary earnings results, but were later determined to be associated with production set-up activities and are now appropriately reflected in cost of revenues. Additionally, other inventory adjustments were recorded resulting in a $4.0 million increase in net loss subsequent to the preliminary earnings results. No material prior period misstatements were identified. With today’s filing of the 10-Q, Fisker is now current with the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

Expanding Finance Team Resources and Expertise to Support Global Growth

Total current assets grew by over 70% from the second quarter to the third quarter, significantly increasing the volume of transactions that required detailed analysis and reconciliation after the end of the quarter. Fisker is bolstering its finance and accounting resources and broadening its leadership teams to support business growth. Eric Sand, recently promoted to Corporate Controller, brings over two decades of finance and accounting experience managing complex processes and systems. In addition, Dan Quirk joins Fisker as Executive Vice President, Finance and Accounting. Dan joins Fisker after a 30+ year career with Ernst & Young LLP, where he spent the last 18 years as an Assurance Partner within the firm’s Advanced Manufacturing & Mobility practice. Across his seasoned career, he helped a variety of Fortune 500 and emerging growth companies with strategies to improve business and financial performance across controls, processes, long-term profitability, and strategic planning. Fisker will continue to invest in its people, processes, and technology to be an enabler of business growth.

New sales and deliveries strategy

Fisker has also reorganized its sales and delivery strategy. The company opened several new facilities in the past few weeks, including two locations in New York and one in California and expects to open several more facilities throughout the rest of the year. The company also changed the internal delivery team set up and process to expedite sales and deliveries. Fisker is also improving its logistics capabilities to transport vehicles from the manufacturing facility in Austria to markets in North America. In Europe, Fisker started delivering vehicles in two new countries in the past few weeks, after having already delivered most of the Ocean One’s sold in Europe and commencing deliveries of the Extreme trim. Last week, Fisker reported a new daily delivery record of 107 vehicles, up more than 120% from a month earlier. Overall, Fisker can now see that its delivery strategy is working and the company is ready to scale.

