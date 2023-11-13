Fisker Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results*

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"The third quarter was very significant for Fisker as we delivered 1,097 Fisker Ocean vehicles to customers across two continents, which represents the largest delivery volume for any US-based EV OEM in their first full quarter of deliveries. We are rapidly scaling our delivery infrastructure to support even higher volumes of deliveries of our class-leading product to our loyal customers. We are gaining momentum and delivered more units in the month of October than in all of the third quarter,” stated Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fisker.

"We are pleased to hear the excitement and positive reviews from our early adopter customers, and at the same time we are also incorporating feedback for areas of improvement. As a software-driven product, we are continually improving the vehicle via over-the-air updates to provide the best experience for our customers,” continued Fisker.

Recent Updates:

The Company expanded US and European deliveries of the Fisker Ocean One with 1,097 completed in Q3, up from 11 in Q2. Deliveries have accelerated as Fisker begins optimizing last mile logistics and expanding its delivery infrastructure. The Company delivered over 1,200 vehicles in October exceeding the entire Q3 delivery volume.

Fisker adjusted pricing on all trim levels and opened calendar year 2024 orders. Current US pricing by trim is as follows: Ocean Extreme $61,499, the Ultra $52,999, and the Sport $38,999 as Fisker made its first change since initial trim pricings were introduced in 2020 and 2021. Fisker also adjusted pricing in Europe and Canada, narrowing the gap between the Ultra and the Extreme.

4,725 Fisker Ocean vehicles were produced in Q3 2023, up from 1,022 in Q2 2023, which included the impact from the summer holiday production shutdown.

Since Q2, Fisker initiated deliveries in seven additional European countries, including right-hand drive United Kingdom, and expanded US deliveries into over 30 new states. Deliveries expected to start later this quarter in Canada and the Netherlands followed by Spain, Portugal, and Italy in Q1 2024.

Fisker opened its flagship Lounge in Los Angeles and its New York City Lounge, which complement its customer facilities in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The Company plans to open additional locations across multiple states, and expects to have a dozen facilities open by yearend 2023 in North America and a similar amount in Europe. Fisker also announced it will open a Lounge in Shanghai, China in January 2024.

Vehicle test drive events expanded globally, ranging from Fisker Lounges and Centers+ to pop-up test drive events in over a dozen cities in Europe and North America.

In September, Fisker bolstered its balance sheet by executing $170 million in aggregate principal ($150 million in gross proceeds) of 0% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2025. This investment was in addition to the July convertible notes offering of $340 million in aggregate principal ($300 million in gross proceeds). As part of the transaction, Fisker may now offer up to an additional $623.3 million in aggregate principal ($550 million in gross proceeds) in 0% senior unsecured convertible notes.

Fisker initiated over-the-air software updates bringing product enhancements and new features to owners based on customer feedback and Fisker’s product rollout strategy. OTA update 1.10 recently completed, which included optimization to ESP system, improved traction control on surface changing roads, refinement to regen braking, improved energy management and connectivity for remote functions along with some other tweaks.

Published second annual ESG report demonstrating how environmental and social efforts are authentically ingrained in its culture to build the world’s most emotional and sustainable vehicles. Additionally, Fisker is hosting a sustainability roundtable on November 18 th to elaborate on its ESG initiatives.

to elaborate on its ESG initiatives. Concurrent with IAA Mobility 2023, Fisker held the European premiere of future products including the Ronin and PEAR in Munich, Germany which followed the US unveiling of the same models at Fisker’s inaugural "Product Vision Day” event in California.

Fisker will host a journalist event during the Los Angeles Auto Show this week where it will show the PEAR vehicle and its Alaska EV pick up.

Announced expanded charging options for North American consumers as Fisker will adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) on its first vehicles in 2025 and signed an agreement with Tesla to provide customers with access to the Tesla Supercharger network of over 12,000 Supercharger stations in the United States and Canada.

Fisker expanded its global team which totaled more than 1,300 as November 13, 2023, with recent growth focused on sales and service areas to support the delivery and ownership experience.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue totaled $71.8 million compared to revenue of $825 thousand last quarter.

Gross margin was -17% on a GAAP basis; adjusted gross margin was 9%, which excludes an inventory valuation adjustment associated with lower levels of production during the ramp-up phase which we expect to continue until we reach full production.

Loss from operations totaled $99.6 million, including $6.1 million of stock-based compensation expense.

Net loss totaled $91.0 million and $0.27 loss per share. Weighted average shares outstanding totaled 343.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $308.2 million and capital expenditures totaled $30.5 million.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was $625.4 million as of September 30, 2023; this excludes $50.5 million in VAT receivables which Fisker expects to receive as refunds or to monetize against vehicle sales taxes.

2023 Business Outlook:

The following information reflects Fisker’s expectations for key non-GAAP operating expenses and capital expenditures for full-year 2023. Fisker is projecting the total of these items to be within a range of $565 million to $640 million1.

Key Expense Item USD, millions Research & Development (Non-GAAP)1 $ 160 - 190 Selling, General, and Administrative (Non-GAAP)1 $ 180 - 210 Capital Expenditures $ 225 - 240 Total $ 565 - 640

1 Excludes stock-based compensation expense. A reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP amount is not provided as the quantification of stock-based compensation excluded from the non-GAAP measure, which may be significant, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted without unreasonable efforts. The Non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price volatilities that are not currently ascertainable and cannot be reasonably estimated.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This press release and the accompanying tables references certain non-generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) financial measures, including adjusted gross margin, non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expense, non-GAAP research and development expense and non-GAAP total operating expenses. These non-GAAP financial measures differ from their directly comparable GAAP financial measures due to adjustments made to exclude inventory valuation adjustments or stock-based compensation expense. None of these non-GAAP financial measures is a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Fisker believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about Fisker in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures Fisker uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Fisker’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel,” "believes,” expects,” "estimates,” "projects,” "intends,” "should,” "is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the statements quoted by our Chief Executive Officer, the timing of start of production and delivery of the Fisker PEAR, the sufficiency of our cash to fund production launch of the Fisker Ocean, and statements regarding Fisker’s future performance under "2023 Business Outlook,” the reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023, which are subject to completion of Fisker’s internal review, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker’s limited operating history; Fisker’s ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna, or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker’s ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker’s inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker’s inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors,” filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results*



Fisker Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenue $ 71,800 $ 825 $ 14 Costs of goods sold 83,920 760 6 Gross margin (12,120 ) 65 8 Operating costs and expenses: Selling, general and administrative 78,022 42,267 22,102 Research and development 9,423 45,982 117,885 Total operating costs and expenses 87,445 88,249 139,987 Loss from operations (99,565 ) (88,184 ) (139,979 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense) (2,288 ) (260 ) 270 Interest income 6,395 6,581 3,075 Interest expense (4,928 ) (4,605 ) (4,693 ) Foreign currency gain/(loss) 11,068 3,800 (7,285 ) Unrealized gain/(loss) recognized on equity securities (530 ) 340 (730 ) Fair value adjustment of 2025 notes and derivative liability 725 - - Total other income (expense) 10,442 5,856 (9,363 ) Net loss before income taxes (89,123 ) (82,328 ) (149,342 ) Provision for income taxes (1,835 ) (279 ) - Net loss $ (90,958 ) $ (82,607 ) $ (149,342 ) Basic and Diluted net loss per share $ (0.27 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.49 ) Basic and Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 343,101,845 335,888,051 303,224,595

Fisker Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) As of: September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 527,442 $ 736,549 Restricted cash 97,954 - Inventory 549,914 4,276 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 284,840 87,489 Equity investment 2,220 3,140 Total current assets 1,462,370 831,454 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 566,748 387,137 Intangible assets 228,819 246,922 Right of use asset, net 78,739 33,424 Other non-current assets 54,371 16,489 Total noncurrent assets 928,677 683,972 Total assets $ 2,391,047 $ 1,515,426 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 455,183 $ 58,871 Accrued expenses 398,959 264,925 Lease liabilities (short term) 17,825 7,085 Total current liabilities 871,967 330,881 Non-current liabilities: Customer deposits 16,359 15,334 Lease liabilities 51,723 27,884 2025 Convertible notes and derivative liability 446,275 660,822 2026 Convertible notes 662,118 - Total non-current liabilities 1,176,475 704,040 Total liabilities 2,048,442 1,034,921 Stockholder's equity 342,605 480,505 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,391,047 $ 1,515,426

Fisker Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (90,958 ) $ (149,342 ) Stock-based compensation 6,076 11,166 Depreciation and Amortization 10,167 628 Accretion of debt issuance costs 435 422 Unrealized (gain)/loss recognized on equity securities 530 730 Change in operating assets and liabilities (226,267 ) 40,200 Other operating activities (8,151 ) 10,234 Net cash used in operating activities (308,168 ) (85,962 ) Cash flows from Investing Activities Funding of notes receivable (7,700 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (30,526 ) (57,345 ) Net cash used in investing activities (38,226 ) (57,345 ) Cash flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of 2025 convertible notes 450,000 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 26 67 Proceeds from stock issuance under "At-the-market" offering - 117,970 Payments for "At-the-market" issuance costs (18 ) (1,952 ) Payments/proceeds with tax authorities for statutory tax withholdings - (21 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 450,008 116,064 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 103,614 (27,243 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 521,782 851,939 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 625,396 $ 824,696

Fisker Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financials Measures (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Adjusted Gross Margin Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenue $ 71,800 $ 825 $ 14 Cost of goods sold (GAAP) 83,920 760 6 Inventory valuation adjustment 18,226 - - Cost of goods sold (non-GAAP) 65,694 - - Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) $ 6,106 $ - $ - Adjusted gross margin % (non-GAAP) 9 % N/A N/A

*The financial results discussed herein are presented on a preliminary basis; final data will be included in Fisker’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023

